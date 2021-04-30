Life term for Limpopo man who broke into 72-year-old woman’s house and raped her

Johannesburg - A 29-year-old Limpopo man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mahwelereng Regional Court for housebreaking with intent to rape and the subsequent rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances of an old woman.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said apart from the life imprisonment, the court also slapped Malose Lucky Mathiane with an additional 15 years.

“Malose Lucky Mathiane from Ga-Madiba village was sentenced to life imprisonment for housebreaking with intent to rape and rape plus 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances,” said Ngoepe.

“These sentences follow an incident that occurred in the early hours of January 27 2019 at about 4am, when a 72-year-old woman was attacked and raped by an intruder in her house at one of the villages in the Mahwelereng area.

“The accused, who was wearing a balaclava and gloves, broke into the house, threatened the victim with a knife and raped her.”

Ngoepe said the old woman put up a brave fight, injuring the perpetrator’s finger.

“The accused (Mathiane) then fled the scene with the victim's cellphone. The victim with the assistance from the neighbours called the police and they promptly responded. The case of rape was opened and thereafter transferred to the SAPS Mahwelereng Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit for further investigations,” said Ngoepe.

Mathiane was arrested after he was positively linked to the horrendous crime in a lengthy investigation and outstanding work by Detective Sergeant Lesetja Langa.

Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba saluted Langa and the law-enforcement agents involved in the case for their dedication and commitment.

“These sentences will serve as a deterrent to all those who continue to take advantage of innocent women, children and vulnerable groups,” said Ledwaba.

IOL