Limpopo appoints over 300 healthcare professionals

By Simon Majadibodu Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba, has welcomed over 300 new healthcare professionals to enhance service delivery in the province.

The welcoming and induction ceremony took place at the Bolivia Lodge, in Polokwane. The newly welcomed healthcare workers include, medical officers, professional nurses, pharmacists, occupational therapists, clinical psychologists, diagnostic radiographers, and Emergency Medical Service station managers. Ramathuba, was flanked by the acting Head of Department Dr Ntodeni Ndwanato and other officials.

In her address, Ramathuba said the healthcare professionals would enhance the healthcare system and improve service delivery. Ramathuba said that all newly appointed personnel will undergo a 12-month probationary period and will be considered for permanent employment upon its completion. “We will be getting reports about your code of conduct during the 12-months probation period,” she warned.

Ramathuba has urged the new recruits to take care of the patients and encouraged them to work hard so that they could grow fast in their field of work. “I will also pray for you, so that you grow in your careers. You are starting today as a permanent employee, you can grow faster. Whether you become a manager, a pharmacy manager, a specialist medical doctor, or a nurse manager.”

Limpopo Department of Health welcomes newly appointed healthcare workers, which include medical officers, professional nurses, pharmacists, occupational therapists, clinical psychologists, diagnostic radiographers, and Emergency Medical Service station managers. Picture: Supplied Neil Shikwambana, spokesperson for the Limpopo Department of Health, confirmed to IOL News that among the 333 newly welcomed healthcare professionals, 143 are medical officers. “There are 99 professional nurses, 49 pharmacists, seven occupational therapists, five clinical psychologists, 14 diagnostic radiographers, and 16 Emergency Medical Service station managers.” Shikwambana explained that there was a need to increase the current staff in order to serve the communities, citing that, this is a driving factor behind the recruitment of the new staff.