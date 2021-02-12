Limpopo boy’s mutilated body found near graveyard

PRETORIA – The mutilated body of a 12-year-old boy has been discovered next to a graveyard in Makgofe village outside Polokwane, the South African Police Service said on Friday. “The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba, has ordered for the implementation of the 72-hour activation plan for the arrest of the suspects involved in the brutal murder of the 12-year-old boy at Makgofe village in the Seshego policing area outside the City of Polokwane,” said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe. “The body of the deceased was allegedly discovered by a passer-by this morning on the 12 February 2021, next to the local graveyard in this village. The police were immediately notified and reacted swiftly. Upon arrival at the scene, they found the lifeless body of this young boy with multiple injuries and some of the body parts missing.” Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the boy was last seen on Thursday night while he was “going to relieve himself”. The SAPS in Limpopo said the motive for the killing could be related to rituals.

There have been no arrests.

“The suspects involved in this matter are still unknown and there is no arrest. Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects involved may contact Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or MySAPS app,” said Ngoepe.

“The provincial commissioner, Nneke, has also expressed shock at this incident, especially on the ruthless manner in which the child was killed. The police investigations are still under way.”

In another incident, a Limpopo man appeared in court on Friday for the murder of a 13-year-old girl near Giyani. The teenager’s lifeless body was discovered in the bushes near her home.

Lerato Ramatsela was killed on Wednesday in Thabanaswana village, said Ngoepe.

“Neighbours reportedly discovered her body in the nearby bushes with her hands tied. The police were immediately summoned to the scene and upon arrival they commenced with initial investigations and a manhunt for the suspect.

“The suspect, who is staying in the area, was immediately arrested at his home. It is believed that the young girl was tied and strangled to death. The motive behind this incident is not clear at this stage, but the ongoing police investigations will tell,” he said.

– African News Agency