Limpopo businessmen in court for attempt to bribe SIU investigator

Rustenburg – The corruption trial against two Limpopo businessmen is set to resume in the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said on Sunday. SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the trial was scheduled to run from Monday to Thursday and again from October 20 - 22.

He said Jack Maake, 44, and Matome Prince Mathole, 34, were arrested in a joint operation with the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation, better known as the Hawks, in November 2019 after an attempt to bribe the SIU investigator with R300 000 to influence the outcome of the SIU investigation. The two allegedly wanted the investigator to exclude a part in a report that recommended their company be charged criminally for corruption and also asked the investigator to reduce the amount to be paid back. “The pair met with SIU investigator in a Polokwane hotel and handed over a R300 000 gratification which led to their immediate arrest.

“The matter relates to a R50 million tender awarded by the Mopani District Municipality to Twin Corner Construction and Projects 35 CC for the construction, installation, repair, refurbishment and maintenance of 38 boreholes." He said the SIU was directed to investigate allegations of corruption, malpractice, maladministration and financial mismanagement relating to procurement of goods and services in the municipality, and to recover any financial losses suffered by the state. “SIU investigations had revealed that the service provider submitted invoices to the Giyani-based municipality amounting to R17.9m for service not rendered as per the terms of the contract. However, the invoices were processed by the municipality. The boreholes were meant to benefit a number of villages under the jurisdiction of the district municipality.