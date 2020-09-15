Limpopo businesswoman, daughter murders: One of the accused used to be family’s handyman

Johannesburg – Scores of people were at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court to see the two men accused of killing a Limpopo businesswoman and her daughter. They protested outside the court with slogans such as “Genoeg is te veel (Enough is too much)” written on their cars. Abibi Advance Hamid, 31, and Casper Mudau, 32, appeared in court on Tuesday to face two counts of murder each, as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances. This follows the murders of Ocean Basket franchise owner Hettie Deacon and her daughter Lizette last week Thursday. According to Limpopo police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Mudau used to be the handyman for the family and assist them with DStv repairs.

As for Hamid, he said, he was an illegal immigrant from Zimbabwe.

Allegations are that the pair, with the help of two others who are still at large, gained unlawful entry at the family’s security complex at Welgelegen, next to Cycard, in Polokwane.

From there, they are said to have gone to the family’s house, broken in, then stabbed them.

Some of the protesters outside the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court. Picture: SAPS

“They later tied them up and put them in the back of their SUV vehicle. As they didn’t have a remote, when another resident got out, they used the opportunity to tail the vehicle and also sneak out.

“The vehicle was found abandoned next to the R37 road between Polokwane and Lebowakgomo on the same night.”

Mojapelo said they have identified two other people who were part of the crime, adding they would be arrested soon.

He said they were yet to establish the motive for the murders as so far it did not seem as if anything was taken from the house.

Hamid has also been charged under the Immigration Act as he is in the country illegally.

IOL