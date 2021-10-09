Limpopo company directors accused of claiming money for 508 bogus employees to get hands on R10m TERS money

Durban – Three company directors have been arrested after they allegedly helped themselves to about R10 million from the Temporary Relief Scheme Fund last year. “The trio were apprehended earlier in the week, when warrants for their arrest were executed in Polokwane following an investigation that started around March 2021.

“The probe uncovered that during the period from April until June 2020, a company known as Denmag Trading directed by Levy Moremi (36), Treasure Moremi (34) and Anna Moremi (33) applied for TERS for its employees," said Hawks spokesperson, Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo. The company has about 29 personnel on its payroll, but the application made was for 537 employees which means that the 508 employees were non-existent. Mbambo said the application was processed successfully and a sum of over R10m was paid into the company's account and was then laundered into various bank accounts by the trio for self-gain.

She said several transfers were made to Levy Moremi, his other company Best Enough Trading and to the company's administration officer, Anna Moremi and to her company, SFM Trading Enterprise. The money was used to buy a truck, minibus and land, as well as other valuables. All of these have since been confiscated as they are deemed to be proceeds of crime. "The three appeared in Polokwane Commercial Specialised Crimes Court sitting at the High Court on the same day, and were granted bail ranging from R5 000 to R10 000," Mbambo said. The matter was remanded to October 21, where it will be heard in the Pretoria Commercial Specialised Crimes Court.