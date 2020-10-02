Limpopo cop accused of shooting into sleeping neighbours’ room, killing 16-year-old girl

Pretoria – Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Friday arrested a police officer who allegedly fired numerous shots into a room where his neighbours were sleeping in Seshego, Limpopo, killing a 16-year-old girl.

“It is alleged that the suspect, who lives in Seshego, was awoken by heavy rain and water entering into his room. He requested someone to take him, his wife and their child to Luthuli Park,” said Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola.

When the person who was asked to fetch the policeman and his family arrived at the house, it is alleged that the police officer took his wife and child to the waiting car.

“He went back and he stood in front of the other room, which is rented by a woman and her 16-year-old daughter. The police officer allegedly fired numerous rounds through their door, and one (bullet) caught the 16-year-old girl, who is no more,” said Cola.

She said the police officer allegedly hid the firearm which was used in the shooting.