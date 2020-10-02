Limpopo cop accused of shooting into sleeping neighbours’ room, killing 16-year-old girl
Pretoria – Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Friday arrested a police officer who allegedly fired numerous shots into a room where his neighbours were sleeping in Seshego, Limpopo, killing a 16-year-old girl.
“It is alleged that the suspect, who lives in Seshego, was awoken by heavy rain and water entering into his room. He requested someone to take him, his wife and their child to Luthuli Park,” said Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola.
When the person who was asked to fetch the policeman and his family arrived at the house, it is alleged that the police officer took his wife and child to the waiting car.
“He went back and he stood in front of the other room, which is rented by a woman and her 16-year-old daughter. The police officer allegedly fired numerous rounds through their door, and one (bullet) caught the 16-year-old girl, who is no more,” said Cola.
She said the police officer allegedly hid the firearm which was used in the shooting.
“The police were summoned to the crime scene and upon arrival they immediately brought this matter to the attention of the Directorate. The police officer was taken by Ipid to the place where he had allegedly hidden the firearm he used to shoot his neighbour.”
Ipid is investigating death as a result of police action, and the police officer is set to appear before the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Monday to answer to charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
African News Agency (ANA)