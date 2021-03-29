Limpopo cop behind bars for allegedly fatally shooting 3 people

Johannesburg - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating a case in which a police officer allegedly shot and killed three people in Dennilton, Limpopo, on Monday. It is not yet known what led to the shooting as IPID’s Ndileka Cola said more information on what transpired would only be revealed later. However, investigators were sent to the scene to find out what happened, she said. “IPID has taken over the scene of crime in Dennilton, Limpopo to investigate death as a result of police action incident which occurred earlier today. “It is alleged that a police officer shot dead three people in Limpopo earlier today and IPID’s investigating team has been dispatched to map out what transpired in that scene. “The team is still in the scene of crime and more details will be furnished later, when they have finished the preliminary investigation,” she said.

This incident comes a few days after four police officers charged with the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba were each granted R8 000 bail.

Tshepisho Kekana, 28, Cidraas Motseathata, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, were given the bail at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The four officers face charges of murder, three counts for attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

They were arrested a few days after Ntumba was shot and killed in Braamfontein during the Wits students protest.

At the time, the students were calling for historic debts to be scrapped and free registration for all students in 2021, amongst other demands during their protest.

Police were called to the scene and Ntumba, who had just walked out of the MyClinic Medical Centre in Braamfontein, was shot.

He died at the scene.

IOL