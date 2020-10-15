Limpopo cop in court for demanding money from detained drug dealer

Pretoria – A Limpopo police warrant officer arrested for extorting money from a drug dealing suspect has appeared in court on charges of corruption and extortion, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Thursday.

“A 52- year-old Warrant Officer, Tlabo Mapotla, appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate Court in connection with a charge of corruption and extortion, worth R6000,” said Limpopo NPA spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

“Tlabo Mapotla is a detective warrant officer at Westernburg police station. It is alleged that Mapotla extorted money from the suspect whom police had arrested on drug dealing charges in 2018. He demanded money in order to destroy the docket.”

Mapotla was arrested earlier this week by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (Hawks) in Polokwane after receiving the R6,000 gratification from the suspect.

“The matter was postponed to 20 October 2020 for formal bail application. The accused will remain in custody,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.