Limpopo cop to appear over illegal cigarettes worth R100K after crashing into fence

Crashing his car into a fence along the R81 near Mooketsi in Limpopo led to a police officer and his accomplice being arrested with a huge consignment of alleged illegal cigarettes.

The 42-year-old Limpopo police constable, who is stationed at Maake outside Tzaneen, and his 25-year-old accomplice were due to appear in the Modjadjiskloof Magistrate's Court today for the possession of alleged illicit cigarettes and for contravening the Disaster Management Act.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said they had received reports of a vehicle that crashed into a fence on Sunday night.

On arrival police officers found their colleague and his accomplice in possession of 933 cartons of illicit cigarettes with an estimated value of R100 000.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba heaped praise on the arresting officers for the manner in which they conducted the arrest of a colleague.