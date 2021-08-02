Limpopo cops appeal for info after girl, 11, is gang raped in graveyard

Pretoria - A 29-year-old man was due to appear at the Namakgale Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Monday in connection with the alleged gang rape of an 11-year-old girl at Majeje village outside Phalaborwa. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the gang rape allegedly took place on Wednesday. Two other people involved in the incident were being sought by police.

“The incident reportedly took place at around 3 in the afternoon. The victim allegedly came back from school crying, with visible injuries, and informed her mother that the suspect, whom she knows together with his two friends, met her on the road and they dragged her to the nearby graveyard. ’’They then assaulted her and thereafter took turns in raping her. The perpetrators then fled the scene,” said Mojapelo. “The matter was reported to the police and a case of rape was opened. The case was later transferred to the Phalaborwa family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit. The initial investigations and search operation for the suspect were immediately activated.”

He said the first accused person was arrested on Friday at his home in Majeje village. “Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of these remaining suspects should contact Captain Matsobane Lekalakala on 071 355 0568 or crime stop number 086 001 0111or nearest police station,” said Mojapelo. Meanwhile, the SAPS at Senwabarwana in Limpopo’s Capricorn District is still hunting for the killers of a 23-year-old woman, Thapelo Sabatha, who was found severely assaulted and lying on the road next to Helen Frantz Hospital last week.