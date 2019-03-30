File picture: SAPS Twitter

Polokwane - Police in Mokopane have launched a search operation for a woman who abducted a six-month-old baby boy at Mokopane shopping centre on Thursday, Limpopo police said. "This after a 24-year-old mother allegedly met an unknown woman in the shopping centre and thereafter walked with her while shopping. The mother then bought food and invited the stranger to join her, but she turned her down," Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement.

The suspect offered to hold the baby instead so that the mother could eat. Later, at about 1.40pm, they went to another supermarket, the suspect still carrying the baby. Without the mother noticing, the suspect disappeared with the infant.

"The alleged baby snatcher is in her 20s. She is still unknown, light-weight, and dark in complexion with plaited long hair."

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect and reunite the baby with her family should urgently contact Captain Marcus Mofya at 082-565-8277 or 015-409-1400, or the crime stop number 08600-10111 or the crime Line SMS 32211, or the nearest police station, Mojapelo said.

African News Agency/ANA