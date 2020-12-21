Limpopo cops nab 2 950 suspects in ongoing festive season operation

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Police in Limpopo are being lauded as their ongoing festive season operations have yielded 2 950 arrests so far. In a statement on Monday, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the latest 2 950 arrests were made between December 17 - 20. The suspects were aged between 22 and 43 and were arrested for crimes including murder, attempted murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit poaching, rape, possession of explosives, conspiracy to commit murder, obstructing the ends of justice, crimen injuria, resisting arrest, sexual assault and possession of unlicensed firearm. Others were nabbed over the possession of illicit cigarettes, assault causing grievous bodily harm, common assault, common robbery, robbery with a weapon other than firearm, sexual offences as well as business and residential burglary. Mojapelo said on Friday, a 34-year-old woman was arrested in the Mpheni village for allegedly being the mastermind behind her husband’s February murder. Azwifaneli Mudau, 37, was shot dead in front of his gate in Thohoyandou.

Police managed to arrest two suspects after they allegedly robbed a Post Office in Masia and were later linked to the businessman’s murder. Further investigation into the matter led police to unravel that the woman allegedly hired them to kill her husband.

Other arrests include that of six suspects for conspiracy to commit poaching on December 19. Three suspects were arrested at the Beitbridge border post after they were found in possession of commercial explosives, blasting cartridges and capped fuses on December 17.

On the same day, police also arrested four suspects aged between 18 and 22 for the gang rape of two teenage girls in Bela-Bela.

Acting provincial commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers commended police for their hard work, dedication and commitment in the fight against crime.

He said the force would be intensifying operations this week to ensure communities in the province were safe during the festive period.

African News Agency (ANA)