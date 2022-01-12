Limpopo cops nab over 2 500 suspects in 7-day crackdown

CAPE TOWN – More than 2 500 suspects were arrested in Limpopo in one week, as the SAPS in joint operations clamped down on offenders. Between January 2 and 9, Limpopo SAPS’s heightened joint operations resulted in 2 534 suspects aged between 19 and 47 being arrested, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

The crimes ranged from illegal liquor trading, dealing in drugs, theft, murder, assault, robberies and carjacking, among others. Mojapelo highlighted the arrest of a 39-year-old suspect who allegedly raped his 12-year-old daughter in Tshirolwe Village, about 96km south of the Beitbridge border. As well as the arrest of the wanted 28-year-old Tshepo Steven Botabota in Mankweng.

“He was arrested on January 6 in Germiston, Gauteng, and was brought to Mankweng where he was positively linked to several cases of house robbery, theft out of motor vehicles, and murder and robbery with a firearm,” Mojapelo said. The seven-day operation yielded a number of illegal goods being confiscated by the SAPS, including: 90 735 illicit cigarettes

13 367g of dagga

20g of cocaine

5 stolen vehicles

16 dangerous weapons

13 firearms

18g of nyaope

377 litres of alcohol

37 knives Community members and operational members were applauded by provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe for their determination and collaboration in fighting crime in the area.