Photo: SAPS

POLOKWANE - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gravelotte are investigating the fatal accident in which two men died and 81 other people were injured on the R71 between Tzaneen and Phalaborwa early on Saturday morning, Limpopo police said. It was alleged that an articulated bus travelling towards Phalaborwa and transporting 78 students from a further educatiion and training (FET) college in Lephalale collided with a double cab bakkie with two occupants travelling towards Tzaneen, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement.

''During this accident, [the] two occupants of the double cab [bakkie] died instantly and all the 78 passengers from the bus were taken to Letaba and Maphutha hospitals... for medical treatment. The deceased were identified as Mr MF Burger, aged 36, and Mr Jan Hendrick Louis, aged 66, both from Phalaborwa town.''

Police had opened a case of culpable homicide and the cause of the accident was not clear at this stage, but the ''ongoing police investigations will tell'', Ngoepe said.

On Saturday, paramedics said 81 people were injured in the crash which also involved an SUV.

African News Agency (ANA)



