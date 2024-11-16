Limpopo detectives hailed as multiple murder suspects appear in court

Limpopo’s Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has hailed the meticulous work carried out by detectives in the province after one of four murder suspects involved in a chain of violent crimes appeared in court. According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), Oupa Baker Leboho appeared before the Seshego Magistrate Court on Thursday, 15 November 2024, facing charges of kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Police allege that Leboho, together with his accomplices, kidnapped and murdered 55-year-old Steven Mathebula on June 6, before leaving his body in a shallow grave. This followed a lengthy investigation that ensued after a missing person file was opened, eventually turning into a murder docket. The suspect was remanded in custody until Tuesday, November 19, for his formal application.

Two other suspects, Victor Mashakeng and Herbet Modiba, are currently remanded in custody until December 10 for further investigation into other alleged murders that took place in the province. Mashakeng, who is a taxi owner, is accused of killing employee Moses Mahlahlane after a disagreement. It is alleged that the employer, together with Modiba, killed the taxi driver and then burned his body with a flammable substance. Investigations ensued after a missing person case was opened. Mashakeng is also accused of murdering another victim, Joseph Raphahlelo, in March 2021. He currently faces six murder charges, while Modiba is facing three.