Limpopo duo get five years’ jail for tender scam

Pretoria – The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on Friday welcomed the conviction and sentencing of Lerato Mmanoko Matlamela, 33, and Lorraine Thantsha, 25, for fraud.

Limpopo provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Matimba Maluleke, said the duo were sentenced by the Mokopane Regional Court on Thursday.

“The victim, who is a businessman, received a call from the people purporting to be officials from the Department of Health who informed him that he was awarded a tender to supply wheelchairs at government facilities in the province. The victim was also provided with the name and banking details of the recommended supplier,” said Maluleke.

After accepting the tender, the unsuspecting businessman made an initial payment of R85 000, followed by a further R162 450, into the bank account provided.

“Upon realising that the department was taking too long to pay him, he then decided to go and enquire. Unfortunately, he was informed that the department never issued such a tender and that the people he was dealing with were not officials from the institution,” said Maluleke.