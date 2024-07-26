Limpopo Education Department insists learner was ‘partially’ trapped by school toilet manhole cover, but did not fall into the hole

Education authorities in Limpopo have confirmed that a Grade 2 learner was trapped into an Enviroloo toilet manhole cover, a lid cover positioned behind the toilet. Provincial education spokesperson, Matome Taueatsoala said the incident occurred at Lefatane primary school in Ga-Makgato.

The provincial department, however, insisted that the learner did not fall into the pit latrine toilet, but was rather partially trapped in an Enviroloo cover outside the toilet, hence no injuries were reported. “It is reported that a Grade 1 learner saw a fellow learner climbing and jumping from one cover to the other and got trapped in one of the Enviroloo manhole covers,” said Taueatsoala. He said the parents of the learner were called to school regarding the incident and ultimately they took the child to the nearest clinic for medical attention.

“The department can confirm that no injuries were reported,” said Taueatsoala. “A safe school environment remains a priority and to ensure that learners are able to learn without fear,” he said. In April, IOL reported that police in Limpopo were investigating the alleged rape of a Grade 2 pupil inside a school toilet.

The seven-year-old victim was allegedly raped by a pupil in Grade 7. The school is situated at the Shongoane Village in Lephalale. At the time, Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the young girl was at the toilet on school premises when the incident occurred.