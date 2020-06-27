Limpopo education MEC Boshielo condemns rapes of school pupils

Polokwane - Limpopo education MEC Polly Boshielo on Saturday condemned two alleged attacks and rapes of school pupils in the province since the gradual re-opening of schools in terms of the coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown regulations.

The Limpopo department of education said it had noted with great concern the reported incidents of school pupils being raped on their way to or when returning home from school.

So far, two cases had been reported since schools reopened for grades seven and 12 on June 8. The affected pupils were reportedly from Ramotshabi Secondary School and Rammutla Primary School in the Blouberg Local Municipality, west of Louis Trichardt, the department said.

"This is most painful, as it targets young people who have opted to brave many other challenges presented by Covid-19 to return to school in pursuit of a better future," Boshielo said in the statement.

He added, "We strongly condemn these cruel and reckless acts and commit to assisting the relevant authorities in catching these perpetrators."