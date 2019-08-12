File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - A 53-year-old man found dead on the side of the road after a hit-and-run accident near Giyani was found to have some body parts missing as his family was preparing for his burial. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the police arrived on the scene and found Mbhazima James Makhubele lying dead with multiple injuries.

A case of culpable homicide, as well as hit-and-run, was being investigated when the family informed police that some body parts were missing from Makhubele's body.

"They reported the matter to the police, who immediately got to the bottom of the concern by moving the body back to the mortuary, pending further police investigations.

"The police had required further postmortem on the issue and they are still awaiting the results, which will lead them further on what has really transpired.

"The complaints that some of the deceased's body parts are missing is a subject of police investigations," Ngoepe said.

The motor vehicle that knocked down Makhubele has not yet been found.

African News Agency (ANA)