Bela-Bela - Police in Bela-Bela in Limpopo have opened an inquest docket after a 49-year-old farm worker died after he was kicked in the stomach by a giraffe while feeding animals at a local lodge.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, the incident occurred at the lodge on the outskirts of Bela-Bela at about 9am as Rakatu Silias Moiloa was reportedly performing his daily task of feeding the animals.