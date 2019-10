Limpopo girl, 7, dies two weeks after horrific rape









File picture: Pixabay Cape Town - Limpopo police have confirmed that a 7-year-old girl from Serageng village in Nebo died on Wednesday of injuries sustained when she was brutally raped two weeks ago.

According to Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the child was reported missing on September 29. She was subsequently found and was being treated at a local hospital at the time of her death.

Mojapelo said a suspect had been rescued from a mob that had assaulted the 3 4-year-old man.





"The suspect who was assaulted by community members and rescued by the police, has since been arrested and charged with abduction and rape and is appearing in Nebo magistrate court on October 17," Mojapelo said.





A murder charge will be added to the charge sheet after the death of the victim.





Katlego Phalathe, the DA's provincial spokesperson on community safety has expressed sadness at the death of the young child and called for "greater police visibility and the prioritisation of the safety of communities especially women and children". She also extended her party's condolences to the family of the child.





"Her death will surely be a loss to the entire society and displays the toxic masculinity women must navigate on a daily basis," said Phalathe .





"This incident continues to highlight the vulnerability of women in our societies especially in rural areas and the failure by our government to keep women safe."





IOL