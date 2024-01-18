Limpopo girl dies in hospital after being severely assaulted, allegedly by her dad

Police in Giyani, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for a father who is wanted in connection with the murder of his 15-year-old daughter. The teenager succumbed to her injuries after she was admitted to the Letaba Hospital, after she was severely assaulted.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was severely assaulted by her father while at home in Muyexe village on November 29,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. The teenager was initially admitted at the Nkhensani Hospital with severe injuries on her upper body. Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a father who allegedly assaulted her 15-year-old daughter, before she succumbed in hospital. File Picture: Pexels “On December 10, the victim was later transferred to Letaba Hospital until she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, January 16 at about 5.45am,” said Ledwaba.

Ledwaba said that after the girl passed away, her father vanished from his home and he has since been on the run, evading arrest. Police have opened a case of murder against the father of the deceased teenager, and a manhunt has also been launched for his apprehension. Anyone with information that can assist with his arrest should urgently contact the Crime Stop number on 086-001-0111, the nearest police station or the My SAPS App, said Ledwaba.

“Police investigations are continuing.” Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a father who allegedly assaulted her 15-year-old daughter, before she succumbed in hospital. File Picture Last year, a 36-year-old father was arrested in Limpopo after he “accidentally” shot and killed his seven-month-old son with a pellet rifle at their home in Maololo, GaMashabela village under the Masemola policing area. “Police attended to the complaint after the child's parents rushed him to the local clinic where he was certified dead on arrival. He suffered a gunshot to the chest,” Ledwaba said at the time.

“Both parents were interviewed and it was revealed that the child's father was hunting for birds with a pellet rifle next to their home when the child was accidentally shot.” Ledwaba said the child’s father was then arrested and charged with murder. Police have since confiscated the pellet rifle.