Limpopo Health has condemned the kidnapping, robbery and rape of a nurse

Johannesburg – The Limpopo Department of Health has condemned the kidnapping, robbery and rape of a newly appointed professional nurse from the Madumane Clinic in Greater Tzaneen who was travelling to work at the time of the incident. Department of Health spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said: “It is alleged that the nurse was on her way from home, travelling in a taxi to the clinic just after dusk, and since it was already dark she allegedly requested the taxi driver to just drop her off at the clinic, but the driver refused.

“A few moments after disembarking, however, an unknown man accosted her and dragged her into the bush, where he assaulted and raped her before making off with some of her belongings. The victim managed to crawl to the nearby households for help.” Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said it was a serious setback for the department’s efforts to operationalise clinics for 24 hours. “These prevailing issues of gender-based violence and rape are not only a terror for society, but they are painting a very bad picture about our province. At this rate we will struggle to get skilled personnel to work in some of our facilities because it will be seen as a big risk.

“We have just employed an army of nurses whose majority have been placed in primary healthcare facilities with the intention to restore the 24-hour function, but issues of crime on healthcare workers have been a big threat. “We therefore condemn this act and call upon community members to help the police to arrest this criminal,” said MEC Ramathuba. The victim was admitted to hospital with a fracture, where she underwent an operation.