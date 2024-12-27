Limpopo man, 28, arrested for impregnating 13-year-old girl who gave birth on Christmas Day

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 28-year-old man, on charges of statuary rape, after he reportedly impregnated a 13-year-old girl in the Seshego policing area. According to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, the minor girl and the 28-year-old man met at a shopping complex in Seshego in January.

The two began communicating until they became intimate in May. “The girl only revealed the incident to her aunt after experiencing complications, and later in November 2024, medical tests confirmed she was eight months pregnant. She ultimately giving birth to a baby boy on Christmas Day,” said Mashaba. Police were informed about the incident, and a statutory rape case was registered for further investigations.

The accused man was swiftly arrested by the Seshego family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit on Thursday, December 26. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest of the 28-year-old man. Hadebe emphasized that police across the province will not tolerate “such inhumane acts” and urged parents to protect their children at all times.

She further stressed that cases of similar nature, where children are sexually molested will be investigated throughout the province. Hadebe vowed that perpetrators will be brought to book, to face the full might of law. The arrested man is expected to appear before the Seshego Magistrate's Court soon.

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba said they were setting an example and they welcomed the arrest of the 28-year-old dad. We welcome the arrest of a 28yrs old suspect for statutory rape,alleged to have fathered a baby of a 13yr old child who delivered on Christmas Day in one of our hospitals We thank @SAPoliceService for their swift response when we reported the case. Let’s set an example 💔💔😭😭 — Dr Phophi Ramathuba (@PhophiRamathuba) December 26, 2024 On Thursday, the national department of Health said it is "pleased to announce" that more than 1,360 babies were safely delivered at public health facilities across South Africa on Christmas Day. The number translates to about 300 less compared to the 1,708 babies delivered on Christmas Day in 2023.