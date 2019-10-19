File picture: Pexels

POLOKWANE - A 31-year-old man was arrested in Maake outside Tzaneen on Friday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old primary schoolgirl, sparking violence in the area, Limpopo police said. The rape was reported by the victim’s 29-year-old mother, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

The victim allegedly left home at about 7am to attend school, "but her mother met her along the road at about [8am] and started questioning her why she was not at school".

"It then transpired that the victim went to the local spaza shop en route to school and was allegedly raped by the spaza shop owner who thereafter gave her R20. The victim’s mother reported the matter to the police and the suspect was immediately arrested.

"The rape sparked violence in the area in which community members went on the rampage, damaging and looting foreign owned shops. Public order police members were activated and the violence was later quelled," Mojapelo said.