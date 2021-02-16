Limpopo man accused of killing ex-girlfriend denied bail

PRETORIA – A 37-year-old man, arrested for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend in Limpopo has appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Tuesday. Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the man appeared for the murder of 30-year-old Tshepo Daisy Makola on Tuesday last week. “The suspect, Jupiter Makgatho was denied bail and his case was postponed to 22 February 2021 for formal bail application and further police investigations,” said Ngoepe. “The suspect was arrested on the 11 February 2021 at Tshikombani village outside Thohoyandou, following the intensive investigations conducted and a manhunt by the police.” Ngoepe said Makola’s lifeless body was found in a pool of blood following an alleged argument between her and Makgatho. It is alleged Makgatho stabbed the woman to death with a sharp object before fleeing the scene.

“The police opened a case of murder and a manhunt ensued for the suspect, until he was arrested at his hideout in this area. The motive behind this incident is not clear but domestic violence may not be ruled out,” said Ngoepe.

“Police investigations are still underway.”

In an unrelated case, Limpopo police said a woman accused of being the mastermind behind her husband’s murder appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on Monday, alongside three accomplices.

Ntanganedzeni Winnie Mudau, 34, was arrested on December 18, at Mpheni Village for allegedly masterminding the murder of her businessman husband, Azwifaneli Mudau, 37, who was the owner of Riyalivhuwa Electrical Engineering.

The widowed woman appeared in court alongside three alleged accomplices, Dakalo Makhavhu, Tshivhanwaho Simon and Tshililo Madega Takalane Ndou, aged between 23 and 35.

Ngoepe said their arrest followed an incident where the victim was accosted by a group of assailants and shot dead in front of his gate in Thohoyandou on Valentine’s Day last year.

“Two of the suspects were arrested after they allegedly robbed a post office at Masia and were later linked to the murder of the said businessman. Further police investigations revealed that the woman allegedly hired the suspects to kill her husband,” said Ngoepe.

According to Ngoepe, Makavhu, Simon and Ndou are facing additional charges of business robbery.

“They were denied bail and their cases were postponed to Friday, February 19 for further police investigations,” said Ngoepe.

ANA