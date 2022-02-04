Limpopo man accused of killing seven family members denied bail ’in the interest of justice’

A LIMPOPO man appeared in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court yesterday where he was denied bail following the gruesome killing of seven members of his family. Azwidohwi Enoch Ndou, 53, a nurse by profession, faces seven charges of murder after he allegedly went on a killing spree on Christmas morning in the Jimmy Jones Village in Malamulele, Limpopo.

Earlier yesterday, the court refused to grant him bail, saying none of the facts given by Ndou was exceptional. The court further said that it was in the interest of justice to keep him safe in custody as the community was angry. During his bail application, Ndou told the court that if he was denied bail, he would lose his job and suffer financial loss. He also stated that he would lose both his car and his land. Ndou also mentioned that he wasn’t married and didn’t have children.

The prosecution called a State witness who indicated that Ndou’s life was in danger as the community was furious about the incident. They came to court in numbers, saying that “if Ndou is released on bail, they will destroy the building of the court, police station and the shopping complex”. The witness also said that his brother was also unwilling to let him stay with him in Gauteng. According to information before the court, Ndou handed himself over to the Thohoyandou police station where he was arrested and charged for the murders. The victims include four children, including a one-year-old girl.