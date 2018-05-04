Johannesburg - A 44-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and shot another man in a suspected case of domestic dispute, before handing himself over to the police, Limpopo police said on Friday.

"It is alleged that Sana Kgwale, 33, was shot and killed by her husband after a domestic dispute at their home in Ga-Maja outside Lebowakgomo. He later shot another man. After the killing, the suspect wrapped the deceased's body with a blanket and hid it in the bathtub before he handed himself over to the police, said spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The injured man suffered serious gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital.

The alleged killer will appear in the Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court soon to face charges of murder and attempted murder.

African News Agency/ANA