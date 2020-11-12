Limpopo man arrested after his mom, 61, stabbed after an argument

Pretoria – A Limpopo man, 30, has been arrested after his mother, 61, died following a stabbing in Lebowakgomo, the South African Police Service said on Thursday. The suspect was arrested after he fled, said Limpopo SAPS spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe. “The police and emergency services were summoned to the scene and the victim, Ramatsimele Engilinah Kekana aged 61 was certified dead at the scene,” he added. “The preliminary police investigations revealed that the suspect went to hide at a certain place in the area and after few days, he informed one of his friends about the murder and requested him to assist to find another hiding place. His friend contacted the suspect's relatives who notified the police.” Ngoepe said police reacted swiftly and the man was arrested on Thursday.

“The motive behind this incident is not clear at this stage but domestic related violence may not be ruled out,” he said, adding investigations were still under way.

The man is set to appear in the Thabamoopo Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder.

Limpopo SAPS commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemned incidents of gender-based violence prevalent in parts of the province.

Last month Limpopo police arrested the husband of one of two women who had been killed the previous week. The man was one of five people arrested for the double murder.

The 56-year-old husband was nabbed while in hospital as he recuperated after allegedly trying to commit suicide.

African News Agency (ANA)