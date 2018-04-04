Johannesburg - A 33-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Limpopo High Court for murdering his brother's wife, Limpopo police said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Leuitenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the court sentenced Daniel Zambukeri after he was found guilty for his "starring role in the brutal murder" of his elder brother's wife -- 26-year-old Hlayisani Preshia Hlongwani.

Ngoepe said on April 17, 2017, Zambukeri promised to accompany the deceased from the Nsavulani village to the Hlomela village where she was going to fetch her child.

Zambukeri organised for a car but when they arrived at Hlomela village, the car drove straight into the nearby bushes, Ngoepe said.

"The deceased's legs were then tied against the tree and was left alone. In the evening, the accused returned to that spot, attacked the deceased, broke her arm, cut off her body parts before killing her. Following the police's intensive investigations, the accused was later arrested with three other suspects who were released on R5000 bail to allow for a separation of trial," Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe said that Nkhensani Christinah Mhlongo, 52; Solomon Mngengeni Mahumani, 53; and Amos Mafemani Chuma, 45, were expected to be sentenced on May 2.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba welcomed the long jail term and also commended the Giyani detectives on a job well done.

"We hope that by removing this criminal from our streets for such a long time, will serve as a deterrent to all the criminals out there and our communities will also stay peacefully. All the criminals who are still engaged in any form of criminal activities especially crimes against women, will be dealt with mercilessly and without compromise," said Ledwaba.

African News Agency/ANA