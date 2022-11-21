Limpopo man makes ‘donkey carts with seat belts and sound system’

Pretoria – After the much-criticised donkey carts initiative in North West, a Limpopo man has come out on social media saying he has a factory which produces “state of the art” donkey carts which have seat belts and sound systems. The Facebook user who goes by the name Djo BaNkuna said he heard that Department of Transport and Community Safety MEC Florence Radzilani was busy preparing to launch a donkey cart project in Giyani, Tshakhuma and Namakgale.

Story continues below Advertisement

As a result, he is preparing himself for the tender. His Facebook post comes shortly after the North West Department of Community Safety and Transport bought 20 donkey carts valued at about R780 000 to help transport Dibono and Manawana villagers to clinics and schools. According to the Sunday Times, the prices of the carts ranged from R32 500 for a two-seater to R45 500 for the four-seater.

Political parties and trade unions have criticised the purchase, saying the carts were overpriced and substandard. Within a month of handing over the carts, the publication said five donkey carts had defective roofs and they had to be replaced. The controversy around the donkey carts has seen the DA call for the Special Investigative Unit to look into the matter.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, BaNkuna promises to bring only the best to the people of Mzansi. “My factory in Nkowankowa is running full steam. We are producing 2, 4, 6 and 8-sitter donkey carts. We are busy installing soft seats, lights and sound systems. I have already ordered seat belts from Alibaba,” read the post. BaNkuna further added that his carts were ISO 2024 certified.

Story continues below Advertisement