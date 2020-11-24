Limpopo man nabbed for killing ex-girlfriend

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria – A 25-year-old Limpopo man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend, the SAPS said on Tuesday. The suspect was arrested on Monday for the killing which took place at Magakadimeng village, SAPS Limpopo spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said. “It is alleged that the deceased was walking home with her current boyfriend in the early hours at about 12.40am, when they met her ex-boyfriend. “Unexpectedly, the suspect produced a hard object attempting to hit the boyfriend who ran away,” said Ngoepe. “Subsequently, the deceased's uncle received a phone call notifying him about the lifeless body of his niece, few metres from her home.

“The incident was reported to the police who started with preliminary investigations which revealed that the deceased might have been strangled and that led to the immediate arrest of her ex-boyfriend.”

Ngoepe said the motive of the incident was unknown at this stage, but domestic violence could not be ruled out.

“The suspect will appear in the Moutse Magistrate’s Court soon and police investigations are continuing,” he said.

SAPS provincial commissioner for Limpopo Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba applauded officers in Dennilton for their speedy reaction to the case and the arrest of the suspect “within a short space of time”, Ngoepe added.

Earlier this month, Limpopo police arrested a 30-year-old man over his 61-year-old mother’s death after she was stabbed in Lebowakgomo.

According to Ngoepe, the police and emergency services were summoned to the incident and Ramatsimele Kekana was certified dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had gone into hiding in the area and after a few days informed one of his friends about the murder, asking for his help in finding another hiding place.

The friend contacted the suspect's relatives who notified the police.

Ledwaba has condemned incidents of gender-based violence prevalent in parts of the province.

African News Agency (ANA)