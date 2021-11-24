Limpopo man raped his 11-year-old niece, walked her home and asked her grandmother for forgiveness

Pretoria - The Mokerong Regional Court in Limpopo has sentenced a Limpopo man to life imprisonment after convicting him for raping his 11-year-old niece. The name of the child rapist is withheld to protect the minor.

“Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has hailed the Mokopane family violence and sexual offences (FCS) unit for securing a life imprisonment sentence handed down to a convicted child rapist in the Mokerong Regional Court on Monday,” said SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. “The hefty sentence emanates from an incident that took place on Friday, 2 July 2021, where the accused raped his 11-year-old niece after she visited him at his house in Mosesetjane, Ga-Kgobudi village under the Mokopane policing area.” Mojapelo said after committing the “heinous crime”, the man accompanied the victim to her home in the same village, where she stayed with her grandmother.

“He then confessed to the crime and pleaded for forgiveness. The following day, on 3 July 2021, the grandmother, together with the victim and accused, went to the police station to report the matter. A case of rape was opened, and the accused was arrested immediately,” said Mojapelo. “The case was transferred to Mokopane family violence and sexual offences unit, assigned to Sergeant Tina Motsimbi. Following a thorough investigation, the accused was found guilty of rape, and ultimately, sentenced to life imprisonment.” Meanwhile, Hadebe has saluted the investigating officer, Motsimbi, for her diligence which paid off as the rapist was permanently removed from society.