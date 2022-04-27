Limpopo man sentenced for raping teen who came to his house asking for water

Rustenburg - A 43-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl, Limpopo police said. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the girl went to the man's house to ask for drinking water.

"The court found that the accused had on August 8, 2019 at about 4pm raped the victim when she entered his premises at Leyden village in Mapela outside Mokopane, to ask for drinking water. The victim, who was a Grade 6 learner at the time, was on the way home after playing with friends in the neighbourhood," Ledwaba said. The man was arrested a month later and was kept in custody until his sentencing on Monday, at the Mahwelereng Regional Court. In North West, police said a 30-year-old man was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment at the Itsoseng Regional Court on Monday, for raping a 12-year-old girl.

"It was revealed during court proceedings that the accused took a 12-year-old minor with him on Saturday, August 29, 2020, to Rustenburg without permission of her parents. As a result, a case of kidnapping was reported. On her return back home, the minor was taken for medical examination and rape was confirmed," said spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane. Meanwhile, police in Gauteng, have released an identity kit of a man believed to be involved in an attempted rape incident that happened in January. The man wanted for attempted rape in Simunye. He is between 25 and 28 years old. He is slender built, and 1.7 metres tall. He was wearing blue jeans with a red and yellow jersey with a white beanie. "The victim was allegedly walking along the open veld in Simunye when she was accosted by the suspect, armed with a knife.

"The suspect demanded her cellphone and when she could not give the cellphone he dragged her far into the open veld and attempted to rape her. The victim was rescued by two unknown males who saw the act as they were about to pass. The suspect ran and disappeared into the veld. The males then accompanied the victim home and she later reported the matter to the police,' said spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo. The man was believed to be between 25 and 28-years-old. He is slender built, and 1.7 metres tall. He was wearing blue jeans with a red and yellow jersey with a white beanie. "The suspect is still on the run, however, an investigation is under way," Masondo said.

He said police in Bekkersdal has noted with concern incidents where victims were either raped in their homes or while on their way home. The most affected areas were Simunye and Zuurbekom. "Armed suspects, either three to four males, would pounce from nowhere, threaten and rob their victims of their valuables then later drag them into the open veld before taking turns in raping them," he said. IOL