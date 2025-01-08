Limpopo man sentenced for smoking dagga from bong containing a snake

A Limpopo man, who went viral for smoking marijuana (dagga) from a bong containing a live snake, has been sentenced for his "reprehensible "actions. The National Council of SPCAs said Dirk de Jager's video shows him with a jar containing the snake.

"On closer inspection, one can see a thin tube protruding from the lid of the jar, as well as what appears to be a rolled cigarette. The man then proceeds to tease the snake before lighting the cigarette and inhaling the smoke that has accumulated in the jar. "Throughout the remainder of the video, the jar, still containing the live snake, remains full of smoke. It is believed the man was smoking cannabis and exposing the snake to the psychoactive substance," said NSPCA chief inspector, Douglas Wolhuter. NSPCA national senior inspector, Duán Matthee, was able to track down de Jager and pressed charges against him, leading to the Modjadjiskloof resident's arrest in August last year.