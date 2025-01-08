Limpopo man sentenced for smoking dagga from bong containing a snake

A Limpopo man, who went viral for smoking marijuana (dagga) from a bong containing a live snake, has been sentenced for his "reprehensible "actions.
The National Council of SPCAs said Dirk de Jager's video shows him with a jar containing the snake.
"On closer inspection, one can see a thin tube protruding from the lid of the jar, as well as what appears to be a rolled cigarette. The man then proceeds to tease the snake before lighting the cigarette and inhaling the smoke that has accumulated in the jar.
"Throughout the remainder of the video, the jar, still containing the live snake, remains full of smoke. It is believed the man was smoking cannabis and exposing the snake to the psychoactive substance," said NSPCA chief inspector, Douglas Wolhuter.
NSPCA national senior inspector, Duán Matthee, was able to track down de Jager and pressed charges against him, leading to the Modjadjiskloof resident's arrest in August last year.
In October, De Jager pleaded guilty, and the Kgapane Magistrate's Court sentenced him to 30 days in prison or a fine of R20,000 suspended for 12 months on condition that he is not found guilty of the same offence over the next 12 months.
Expressing disappointment with the leniency of De Jager's sentence, Wolhuter said it's grateful that De Jager is facing repercussions for his actions.
"The NSPCA is absolutely appalled by De Jager’s abhorrent actions and finds it reprehensible that anyone could participate in behaviour such as this, let alone video the event and circulate it on social media, although this allowed us to find him and prosecute him for animal abuse," Wolhuter said.