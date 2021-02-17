Limpopo man sentenced over 2019 rape of 75-year-old grandmother

DURBAN - A 39-year-old Limpopo man, accused of raping a 75-year-old grandmother, has been handed a life sentence. Solly Ntlwane of Mecklenburg was sentenced in the Burgersfort Regional Court earlier today. Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, DPP Limpopo spokesperson, said the incident happened on April 16, 2019, when the victim gave Ntlwane an overnight accommodation as she knew his father. "During the night, Ntlwane left the bedroom he was given to sleep in and went to the woman’s bedroom and raped her five times. After the ordeal, Ntlwane told the complainant that he would bring her milk and bread the following day. In the morning the victim told her neighbours that Ntlwane raped her," Malabi-Dzhangi.

The woman was taken to hospital and medical examination confirmed that indeed there was penetration.

"Ntlwane then came back later to bring the food and he was arrested by neighbours who were waiting for him at the woman’s house.

During the trial, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge and his explanation was that she invited him to her house. The old woman denied that version and told the court that she last had sexual intercourse 30-years ago," Malabi-Dzhangi said.

She said the court rejected Ntlwane’s version and convicted him of rape.

"The Victim Impact Report compiled by a social worker was submitted to court to demonstrate the impact the rape had on the woman. It is stated in the report that the woman was now scared to help her male clients as a traditional healer," Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi explained.

Speaking in aggravation of sentence, the prosecutor, Ntuweleni Tshikotshi stated that if life imprisonment cannot be imposed on this case, when can it be imposed as the complainant is classified as a vulnerable person.

"The woman is a helpless old lady who could not fight back. Old people need to be protected from such barbaric behavior," Tshikotshi said.

The court agreed with the state and sentenced Ntlwane to life imprisonment.

IOL