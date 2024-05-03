Limpopo man who bagged R13million Powerball jackpot will spoil his ‘selfless’ uncle with a car

A Limpopo man who bagged the Powerball jackpot from the April 16 draw has finally claimed his prize. The winner purchased his winning ticket from Shoprite Checkers in Limpopo, with a R60 ticket wager and a manual selection method.

He walks away with R13,309,154.20. According to National Lottery Ithuba, the “ecstatic winner” visited the Ithuba Sandton office this week to claim his winnings. When asked about the delay in claiming his prize, the winner responded:

"I only discovered my win a few days ago. I typically play ahead for multiple draws across all relevant National Lottery games. “I casually checked my ticket while purchasing a Lotto ticket on Saturday. “While I have always believed that I would win one day, I was incredibly astonished to learn that I had the winning ticket from the April 16 PowerBall draw all along.”

Employed as a security manager, the winner unveiled his heart-warming plans for his newfound fortune. "I intend to share a portion of the money with my siblings, so they can savour their big brother's windfall. “More significantly, I yearn to surprise my uncle with a beautiful car.

“Following my father’s unfortunate passing when we were young children, my uncle selflessly took on the responsibility of ensuring our well-being. “I used to trek long distances to and from school, until one day when my uncle gifted me a bicycle to ease my travels. “Now that I have won this money, I can finally express my gratitude like I've always wished, by purchasing him a beautiful car.”

That same draw, saw two people walk away with the Powerball Plus jackpot each winning R2,901,985.00. The first winner who claimed his prize plans to travel to the United States of America of visit his daughter, whom he has not seen in five years and meet his grandchild for the first time. The second winner who works as a cleaner in Cape Town, was overjoyed to discover his win after checking his ticket at his regular Post Office where he routinely buys his National Lottery tickets.

He told Ithuba this win is a huge blessing to him. “I will use this this money to finally buy a house for my family.” Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winners.