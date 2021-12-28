Limpopo man who murdered seven relatives on Christmas in court

CAPE TOWN - A Limpopo man has appeared in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court on multiple charges of murder. Azwidohwi Enoch Ndou, 52, a nurse by profession, faces seven charges of murder after he went on a killing spree on Christmas morning in the Jimmy Jones Village in Malamulele, Limpopo.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi, Ndou went on a killing spree on Saturday morning as his family members were fighting over a stand that belonged to their father and he shot them. The victims include four children, including a one-year-old girl. The victims have been identified as: Mpho Donald Ndou, 33, Ndivhuwo Douglas Ndou, 33, Portia Mabasa, 37, 12-year-old Rendani Winnus Ndou, 4-year-old Ronewa Ndou, and 12-month-old Wanga Ndou. Dakalo Makondo Ndou, 8, died on her way to hospital.

According to information before the court, Ndou handed himself over to the Thohoyandou police station where he was arrested and charged for the murders. He made a brief appearance before the court. The matter against Ndou has been postponed for further investigations and for him to get a legal representative.The court postponed the matter until January 5, 2022.