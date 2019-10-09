Picture: luctheo/Pixabay

Johannesburg - A 28-year-old mother has been arrested after she allegedly killed her son and buried him in her yard at Hlalanikahle village in Limpopo. Police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said villagers attacked the mother after suspecting her for being responsible for the disappearance of her 11-year-old son.

"The murder happened on Monday 7-10-2019. Police investigations led them to the spot in the yard where the lifeless body of the child was found buried in a shallow grave. The mother was rescued by the police after villagers attacked her, accusing her of being responsible for her son's disappearance.

"Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba condemns this brutal incident in which the most vulnerable are killed by those that are expected to protect them," said Mojapelo.

The mother is expected to appear in the Hlogotlou Magistrate's Court soon.