Limpopo mom jailed after allegedly killing her son who threatened sibling
A 60-year-old woman has been arrested by the SAPS in Limpopo for allegedly killing her 18-year-old son.
The deceased teenager, identified by the SAPS as Spanky Sefuka, reportedly arrived home at GaMasemola Kgoogo Section on Sunday at about 5am after attending a wedding.
“He then allegedly started insulting his 25-year-old sister, threatening her with a knife. His mother reportedly tried to intervene but was allegedly threatened by the victim [named Spanky],” said Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.
“The woman [mother] then allegedly used the wood and a stick to strike the victim until he succumbed to the assault at the scene.”
The 60-year-old woman thereafter went to a nearby police station to report the incident, and she was subsequently arrested.
Police officers found Spanky’s lifeless body lying at the house “with gruesome injuries”.
Limpopo provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident, and urged community members facing domestic challenges to seek assistance.
The mother was scheduled to appear before the Nebo Magistrate’s Court, facing a charge of murder.