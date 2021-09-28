Limpopo mom jailed after allegedly killing her son who threatened sibling

A 60-year-old woman has been arrested by the SAPS in Limpopo for allegedly killing her 18-year-old son. The deceased teenager, identified by the SAPS as Spanky Sefuka, reportedly arrived home at GaMasemola Kgoogo Section on Sunday at about 5am after attending a wedding.

“He then allegedly started insulting his 25-year-old sister, threatening her with a knife. His mother reportedly tried to intervene but was allegedly threatened by the victim [named Spanky],” said Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. “The woman [mother] then allegedly used the wood and a stick to strike the victim until he succumbed to the assault at the scene.” The 60-year-old woman thereafter went to a nearby police station to report the incident, and she was subsequently arrested.