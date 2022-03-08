Limpopo police arrest over 1 500 suspects in 8 days

Cape Town - In eight days, more than 1 500 suspects were arrested across all five of Limpopo’s districts. Between February 27 and March 7, Limpopo SAPS arrested 1 536 suspects, between the ages of 26 and 34, on serious offences such as sexual offences, murder, dealing in drugs to public drinking, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said on Tuesday.

Mojapelo believes the latest weekly operation’s results illustrate the significant gains the province is making in combating criminality. A multi-agency approach - involving Sekhukhune Flying Squad, Limpopo Highway Patrol and National Crime Prevention - was utilised in arresting a 33-year-old suspect with unlicensed firearms and ammunition on March 7 in Tafelkop, roughly 166km from Polokwane. Meanwhile, on March 3, a 23-year-old and 27-year-old suspect were arrested for their role in a kidnapping incident.

“According to information, the suspects kidnapped a businessman and thereafter demanded ransom from the family. During the arrest, police recovered some of the victim’s belongings from the suspects including a cellphone and car keys,” Mojapelo said. In another incident, R250 000 worth of illicit cigarettes in two minibuses were recovered by the Limpopo Highway Patrol in the Capricorn District. Confiscated items by SAPS within eight days: 16 grams of tik

5 001 grams of nyaope

133 grams of dagga

887 110ml liquor

1 865 sticks of counterfeit cigarettes

52 dangerous weapons

7 stolen vehicles

159 knives Operations are set to continue across South Africa’s northernmost province, and Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Major-General Jan Scheepers commends the SAPS members for maintaining safety and security in the province.

