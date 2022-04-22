Limpopo police arrest two suspects after farmer and wife perish in fire

Pretoria - Limpopo police arrested two suspects on Thursday in connection with the murder of an elderly couple that took place on their farm at Levubu outside Thohoyandou. The 74-year-old farmer, Louis Cloete and his 65-year-old wife Ina Cloete, perished after their farmhouse was set alight by suspects during a house robbery at about 4.20pm on Wednesday.

“Preliminary police investigations revealed that the farmer and wife were allegedly accosted by suspects who ransacked the farmhouse and took several items including firearms and loaded them into the family vehicle. They apparently then set the house alight before leaving,” said Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Hadebe said the suspects were apprehended following a massive manhunt which was launched by a task team and the police in Levubu. “A search for the remaining suspect is continuing,” Hadebe said.

Freedom Front Plus said the Cloete murders has once again proven that rural communities need to get involved with their local security groups in order to secure themselves from attacks. “The brutality that accompanies farm attacks and murders indicates that mere robbery is not the motive, and this type of crime should be declared a priority crime. “The moment the political will arises to secure rural areas and put in place proper sanctions, there will be a drastic decrease in farm attacks and killings,” said the Freedom Front Plus in a statement.

