Johannesburg - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mutale, under the Thohoyandou cluster, on Tuesday launched a search operation for three suspects believed to be responsible for a triple murder. On Tuesday evening at around 19h30, the victims were hunted down by community members of Tshandama village and brutally assaulted until they succumbed to the injuries.

Thohoyandou cluster spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: "They were accused of being responsible for a number of theft cases that were committed in the area."

The deceased were identified as Meshack Munyai, 24, Azwindini Mudau, 30, both from Tshakhuma. The third victim was an unknown Zimbabwean male.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemned the actions of the community members for taking the law into their own hands.

A case of three counts of murder has been opened for investigation and anyone with information has been urged to contact the nearest police station or call the toll free number 0860010111.

