Polokwane - Limpopo police confirmed that an investigation is underway after yet another cash-in-transit heist hit the province on Monday.

The incident happened on Matlala Road, 10km outside Polokwane at around 5am on Monday morning.

According to police, a SBV vehicle was attacked by a group of heavily-armed suspects

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba, speaking to the SABC, explained how the incident unfolded.

"The vehicle's wheels were shot at, resulting in the vehicle coming to a stop. The drivers were pointed with firearms before the van was blown up with explosives," he said.

The robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of money and Ledwaba confirmed that no arrests have been made.

SBV also confirmed the attack on one of its vehicles and that no guards were injured.

Monday's heist comes days after a Fidelity van was attacked by 10 suspects in Polokwane.

According to police, the van was bombed and crew members attacked, leaving one person wounded.

No arrests were made as well.

