Limpopo police investigating why a 22-year-old suspect in Malema niece rape case was released
Johannesburg - Limpopo's acting provincial police commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers has ordered an investigation at the Seshego police station after a suspect accused of raping Julius Malema's 15-year-old niece.
This comes after Malema took to social media on Monday to call out the police allegedly releasing a suspect who had allegedly raped his niece. He took to Twitter to call out the police and the prosecutor for releasing the 22-year-old suspect on warning.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the victim's mother had laid the complaint on Sunday.
"The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service Limpopo Major General Scheepers has ordered that the circumstances of the suspect’s released be investigated. The case has since been taken over by the Provincial FCS Unit for further handling," he said.
Earlier, Malema said his family had een failed by the criminal justice system after the man who allegedly raped his niece was allegedly released on a warning.
Yesterday I helped the lazy seshego police to arrest a suspect who raped my sister’s 15-year-old daughter after they failed to do so for two nights. What shocked me this morning is that the suspect was released on warning by a prosecutor and an officer, on the same day.— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) June 8, 2020