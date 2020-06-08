Limpopo police investigating why suspect in Malema niece rape case was released

Johannesburg - Limpopo's acting provincial police commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers has ordered an investigation at the Seshego police station after a suspect accused of raping Julius Malema's 15-year-old niece was allegedly released on a warning.





Malema took to social media on Monday to call out the police for allegedly releasing a suspect accused of raping his niece. He said on Twitter that after assisting "lazy Seshego" police with the arrest he was shocked to find out that the suspect had apparently been released on a warning.



