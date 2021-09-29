Limpopo police nab wanted rape suspect who promised women cleaning jobs

Johannesburg – Limpopo police have arrested 1 369 suspects in a joint operation, among them a wanted suspect who promised vulnerable women cleaning jobs before allegedly raping them. Police said the 40-year-old suspect had been wanted for a string of rape and robberies before he was nabbed during the police operation, which also involved the Provincial Tracking Team, Polokwane Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit and SAPS Westenburg Detectives.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the police arrested 1 369 suspects in the operation which took place between September 19 to 28. “The suspect was arrested on September 22 at Lethuli Park under the Seshego policing area following an intelligence driven joint operation,” he said. Detailing the suspects alleged modus operandi, police said the suspect would approach suspects before taking them to nearby bush and raping them.

“In one of the incidents that occurred on July 26 at about 8.30am in Westerberg outside Polokwane, the suspect allegedly approached a 28-year-old woman who was walking with her friend in the city and promised them employment as cleaners. “They then went to the nearby bushes to talk further but on arrival, he threatened them with a knife and tied the other woman with shoe laces and raped the victim in front of her. “The suspect managed to rob the victims’ cellphones and money,” said Mojapelo.

In another rape incident, the suspect allegedly raped a 32-year-old woman and robbed her of money and cellphones. “Another victim aged 32 was allegedly raped and robbed of money and cellphones on September 1 by the same suspect after he reportedly arranged to meet with her by telephone in Nirvana suburbs. “The duo then proceeded to Meropa Casino where the victim was raped,” he said.