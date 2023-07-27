Limpopo police are searching for a 68-year-old man from Dingamazi village, in the Giyani area, who went missing from his home on July 17. Police spokesperson Sergeant Maphure Manamela said the elderly man is mentally challenged.

Manamela explained that the man, Davula Abel Maluleke, apparently left home without his family's knowledge and has since disappeared. Police say the family cannot recall what clothes he wore when he left. Manamela said police are investigating a case of a missing person and have asked community members to come forward with information relating to the case.

Anyone with information could alternatively contact officer Warrant Officer Nyimpimuni Adam Hobyani on 082 314 6709. Davula Abel Maluleke, 68. Picture: Supplied/ SAPS Meanwhile, in another part of Limpopo, the seven people who allegedly assaulted an elderly man accused of stock theft are expected to appear in court on Thursday. Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the 55-year-old victim was accused of stealing livestock in Maraganeng village on July 1.

It is reported that the victim was taken forcefully from his home by a group, who were acting on the orders of a livestock association. He was taken to a soccer ground and interrogated before being assaulted. As a result of his injuries, he was hospitalised.