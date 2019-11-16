Police officers in Gilead outside Mahwelereng have recovered nine goats suspected to be stolen around Hlogo ya Nku and Seirapiies villages in Limpopo. Photo: SAPS

POLOKWANE - Police officers in Gilead outside Mahwelereng have recovered nine goats suspected to be stolen around Hlogo ya Nku and Seirapiies villages, Limpopo SAPS said on Saturday. Police were patrolling when they spotted a suspicious white Nissan Sentra and immediately gave chase, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

"During the process, two suspects alighted from the vehicle and fled into the nearby bushes. Upon further investigations, nine goats were found stashed inside the boot."

Police were on the lookout for the suspects and anyone with information that could lead to their arrest should contact the Crime Stop number at 086-00-10111or the nearest police station.

The owners of the recovered goats were unknown at this stage. The goats were impounded at the Mokopane Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). Members of the community who have missing livestock were advised to go to Mokopane for identification and should be in possession of proper documentation, Mojapelo said.